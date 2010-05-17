Game’s “R.E.D.” Album Pushed Back…Again

For fans eagerly awaiting Game’s R.E.D. album they’ll have to wait a little longer, again.

As previously reported R.E.D. was scheduled to drop in December in time for the Christmas holiday but was pushed back to February and then June 15th before settling on a June 29th release date.

That date has been pushed back once again however and R.E.D. won’t hit stores until July 6th.

The new release date puts Game in line to go head to head with Big Boi’s Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son of Chico Dusty.

The June 15th release date would have put him up against Drake’s Thank Me Later and Young Jeezy’s Thug Motivation 103.

In related news Game recently released his Red Room mixtape with help from DJ Skee.

The mixtape features Fabolous, Busta Rhymes and Jadakiss and can be downloaded here.