Cam’ron ft. Jim Jones & Hell Rell – “C.F.W.U. (Reunited)” [VIDEO]

If Cam’ron restored that classic Diplomats feeling on “Dipsh*ts,” then he, Jim Jones and Hell Rell took fans to church with “C.F.W.U. (Reunited).” And now there’s a visual to show for it.

Representing New York City to the fullest, the trio stand tall in front of three Bentley coupes. With ample bravado in tow, Cam’ron kicks down the door with a verse that recalls a dream, in which he converses with his fallen homie Hud 6. It’s actually a pretty sentimental moment, but in typical fashion, the veteran rapper infuses humor and braggadocio to lighten the mood.

Jones and Hell Rell keep the energy high as Freekey Zekey and other Dipset affiliates play the background. See it all for yourself in the video for “C.F.W.U. (Reunited)” below.

—

Photo: YouTube