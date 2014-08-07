“Drake vs Lil Wayne” Tour Gets Official App

A day shy of the “Drake vs Lil Wayne” tour’s inaugural show, news breaks of an interactive phone app that will create an experience like none other.

Coined DvsLW, the app was created by production company iam8bit in association with Drake’s management company October’s Very Own, Young Money Entertainment and tour sponsor Capcom, the video-game publisher behind Street Fighter. The theme of the tour is inspired by the legendary video game series, and this digital component will follow suit.

Using the app, fans must pick their city and one of the YMCMB rappers as they square off during their respective sets. The purpose is for attendees to “button mash” as if they were actually playing Ultra Street Fighter IV to help either Drake or Wayne power up, which somehow impacts the performance in real time.

“We are both thrilled that our fans will get the unique opportunity to join us in this interactive experience,” Drake and Lil Wayne said in a statement.

While the entire premise of DvsLW sounds pretty complicated, it’ll be interesting to see how the two pull this off tomorrow (August 8) in Darien Center, NY. Find the app now on Google Play and the Apple app store under “Drake vs Lil Wayne.”

[via Billboard]

—

Photo: WENN