Despite Having Money & Success…Diddy Still Can’t Find Love

From the outside looking in it appears that Diddy has everything but he recently revealed to Parade.com that money can’t buy him love.

The Bad Boy CEO revealed that he has never experienced true love and although he has conquered music and business, he’s yet to find a “successful relationship.”

Although having five biological with three different women, he admits he falls in romance but sabotages the relationships as he’s on a quest to find his perfect partner.

Diddy stated,

“I’ve had a lot of success and I’ve had a lot of material things, but I’ve never conquered love. I’ve never just had that always successful relationship. That’s due to the fact of me working and not paying attention to the girl, or me also feeling that the girl doesn’t appreciate me. And then I get a girl that really knows how to love me and I’ll press the self-destruct button because it makes me feel uncomfortable that she’s loving me so much.”

He also told Parade,

“I just want to be happy. You know what I’m saying? I just want to be happy and I want to be able to make somebody else happy. I don’t think I need a ring or picket fence or whatever society’s definition of happiness is in a relationship. I just want to be happy in my heart.”

