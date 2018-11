French Montana drops the video for “Don’t Panic,” off his forthcoming Mac & Cheese 4 album.

This is the same visual where Khloe Kardashian was spotted holding a rifle in the behind the scenes pics. The clip for the DJ Mustard-produced song is inspired by The Purge: Anarchy.

Mac & Cheese 4 arrives in November. Watch the Eif Rivera and Spiff TV-directed video for “Don’t Panic” below.

Photo: YouTube