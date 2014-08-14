PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Drake – “Recognize” [VIDEO]

The OVO Sound roster has grown and diversified since Drake first introduced the organized label last year. Having pledged to dominate the charts, the crew’s first at bat, PARTYNEXTDOOR (who also reps OMO), has returned and he’s debuted a visual for “Recognize.”

Featuring OVO’s frontman, this track is a standout on Canadian singer–songwriter’s PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO project. PARTY’s player lifestyle is on full display in the cinematic clip. Directed by Liam MacRae, the duo maneuver through the sunny streets of Los Angeles.

Peep the scene in PARTYNEXTDOOR’s video for “Recognize” below. Purchase his new project via iTunes.

