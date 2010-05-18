Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Upset With Drake’s “Find Your Love” Video

Apparently, the art of storytelling isn’t something that is embraced by all, especially if they believe that it is depicting something in a bad light.

Recently shooting and releasing the visual for the single “Find Your Love”, Drake has been under fire by certain folks of Jamaica, who feels the imagery portrayed is doing nothing more than giving the country negative publicity with the references to gang life.

Edmund Bartlett, the Caribbean country’s Minister of Tourism, said artists should be mindful that the message that is conveyed about Jamaica is wrong.

“Care has to be taken by all, including our creative artists, in portraying images of our destination and people. Gun culture, while not unique to Jamaica, is not enhancing (the island’s image).”

The manager for Mavado, Julian Jones-Griffith, defends his artist, stating that he is simply playing role, but does understand that some might not be as comfortable with the way Jamaica is portrayed.

“The concept that they came up with, where did they come up with that? If Mavado did not do it, another Jamaican actor would have done it,” Jones-Griffith told the Gleaner. “There are a broad range of issues which need addressing if people from California want to portray a love story like this.”

Trust, if people had preconceived notions about Jamaica, they were present way before seeing this video. Let’s not forget about a movie called “Belly” folks.