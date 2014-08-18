Jay Electronica Breaks Up With Rothschild Heiress Girlfriend?

We wish we could report about Jay Electronica‘s proper debut album having a release date, but we’ll have to settle for this. It seems that the “Exhibit C” rapper and his Rothschild heiress girlfriend have called it quits.

Reports the Daily Mail:

Electronica, 37, who was born and raised in an area of New Orleans known for poverty and violent crime, has returned to America, while Kate is living in a cottage next door to the Georgian mansion of her former mother-in-law, Lady Annabel Goldsmith.

‘We haven’t seen him for months,’ one of Kate’s social circle tells me.

The alumna of Bryanston School was seen recently riding in London’s Richmond Park with her sister, Alice, who is married to Tory MP Zac Goldsmith, near her cottage.

Electronica has moved out of the mews house that he rented in Lancaster Gate, Central London, where Kate, 31, used to spend her days after dropping off her three children at school.

The rapper, whose real name is Timothy Elpadaro Thedford, has become increasingly involved in the Nation of Islam, a controversial religious movement which has long been fashionable in the hip-hop world. Its critics accuse it of being black supremacist and antisemitic.