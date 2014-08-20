CLOSE
Home > B.o.b.

B.o.B – “New Black” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Last week, B.o.B went on a Twitter rant in regards to Michael Brown’s death. His support was accompanied by critiques of the Black race, which he articulates in rhyme on his new track, “New Black.”

According to Bobby Ray, protesting isn’t the best way for Blacks for improve conditions within the community. Instead, he proposes that there should be an emphasis placed on ownership and self–sufficiency.

Listen below. Let us know if B.o.B is being preachy or a visionary in the comments.

artworks-000088555109-st5gc4-t500x500

 

Photo: Instagram

Hustle Gang

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close