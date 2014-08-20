B.o.B – “New Black” [LISTEN]

Last week, B.o.B went on a Twitter rant in regards to Michael Brown’s death. His support was accompanied by critiques of the Black race, which he articulates in rhyme on his new track, “New Black.”

According to Bobby Ray, protesting isn’t the best way for Blacks for improve conditions within the community. Instead, he proposes that there should be an emphasis placed on ownership and self–sufficiency.

Listen below. Let us know if B.o.B is being preachy or a visionary in the comments.

Photo: Instagram