Jay Z and Beyoncé’s Cuba Vacation Did Not Violate U.S. Embargo

The much ballyhooed Cuban honeymoon taken by Jay Z and Beyoncé last year has finally reached a checkmate.

According to the final say by the Treasury Department’s Office of Inspector General, the controversial trip has been cleared of any violations of the United States embargo.

“We found no indication that U.S. sanctions were violated, and we concluded that the decision not to pursue a formal investigation was reasonable,” the statement read yesterday, August 21.

It all began in May of 2013 when junior Senator Marco Rubio (R) of Florida raised hell over the Carter’s visiting a country which notoriously carries the reputation for oppressing its people.

Nevermind the fact U.S. Treasury Department gave the celebrity couple prior approval for their rendezvous. Rubio appeared to be attempting to make a name for himself on a national scale and even called the White House into question.

“According to recent news reports, Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Cuba trip, which the regime seized on for propaganda purposes, was fully licensed by the Treasury Department. If true, the Obama Administration should explain exactly how trips like these comply with U.S. law and regulations governing travel to Cuba and it should disclose how many more of these trips they have licensed,” he lashed out last year.

In true musician fashion, Jay Z dropped a record titled “Open Letter” where he addressed the situation in lyrical splendor.

