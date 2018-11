It’s been speculated for months now that Nicki Minaj and Iggy Azalea have been beefing following the 2014 BET Awards.

Debunking hearsay once and for all, the two MCs met backstage on Sunday night (August 25) during the 2014 MTV VMAs. The Aussie rapper congratulated the Barbz on her performance before exiting the vicinity.

See it for yourself in the video below.

