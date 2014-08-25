CLOSE
HomeNews

Iggy Azalea Flaunts Curves During MTV VMA Performance [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Iggy Azalea had a solid evening at the 2014 MTV VMAs on Sunday night, August 26. The Grand Hustle lady performed a live rendition of her Rita Ora-assisted “Black Widow” track and later debunked all rumors of beef with Nicki Minaj.

Iggy aptly donned a skin-tight black bodysuit, which greatly accentuated her lady lumps. Complete with flawless makeup and a slick back do, the Aussie rapper dominated with great stage presence despite her fall at a benefit concert, earlier on Friday.

Later in that Sunday evening, she ended up squashing rumors of a Nicki Minaj beef when the two MCs met back stage and Iggy congratulated The Barbz on her “Anaconda” performance.

Peep her set below.


Photo: MTV

MTV , Rita Ora , VMA

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close