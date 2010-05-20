Drake Announces New Tour Dates, OVO Festival

Before Drake releases his debut album, he’s extending his top selling “Away From Home” tour.

As previously reported the tour kicked off with college performances at 23 campuses across the country.

Now Drake’s first solo tour for 2010 will now include additional dates in the U.S., Europe and Canada including June 6th at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and July 4th at London’s Wireless Festival.

Drizzy will also open for Jay-Z at the UK’s MEN arena on June 7th and Birmingham’s LG Arena on June 9th.

The tour will ultimately wrap up with Drake’s own festival, the OVO Festival, whose lineup and location will be confirmed in the coming weeks on Drake’s blog, October’s Very Own.

Check out the rest of the tour dates for Drizzy’s “Away From Home Tour” below.

Tour Dates:

5/17 Denver, Co @ Ogden Theater

5/19 Dallas, TX @ Palladium

5/20 Houston, TX @ Verizon Wireless Theatre

5/21 Austin, TX @ Stubbs

5/23 Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center

5/25 Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

5/27 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

5/28 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

6/3 Providence, RI @ WWKX Hot Night

6/4 Hartford, Conn @ WZMX Hot Jam

6/5 Boston, MA @ WJMN Summer Jam

6/6 New York @ Summer Jam (Hot 97)

6/7 Manchester, UK @ MEN Arena

6/9 Birmingham, UK @ LG Arena

6/12 St. Louis @ WHHL Super Jam

6/13 Washington, DC @ 930 Club

6/16 Philadelphia @ Filmore – TLA Show

6/18 Seattle @ KUBE 93 Summer Jam

6/19 Los Angeles @ Power 106 Powerhouse

7/2 Arendal, Norway @ Hove Festival

7/3 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

7/4 London, UK @ Wireless Festival

7/5 Paris, France @ La Cigale

7/7 Amsterdam, Holland @ Paradiso

7/8 Liege, Belgium @ Les Ardentes Festival

7/9 Kildare, Ireland @ Oxegen Festival

7/10 Kinross, Scotland @ T in the Park – Future’s Tent

7/12 London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

7/13 London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

7/16 Ottawa, ON @ Cisco Ottawa Bluesfest 2010

7/17 St. John’s, NB @ Harbour Station

7/18 Montreal, @ Metropolis

7/22 Winnipeg @ Centennial Hall

7/23 Saskatoon, SK@ Credit Union Centre

7/24 Edmonton @ Edmonton Events Centre

7/25 Calgary, AB @ The Big 4

7/27 Vancouver @ Centre For Performing Arts