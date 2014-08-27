Exclusive: Angel Haze Denies Faking Album Leak, Will Sing More On New LP [VIDEO]

Former XXL Freshman Angel Haze made sure few would forget her name when she took the matter of her debut album, Dirty Gold into her own hands.

By leaking the LP, it forced her Republic Records label to release it before 2014 struck. It was a marketing plan that worked so good, it could have been contrived.

“It wasn’t planned at all; it was more of a ‘spur’ thing,” Haze (born Angel Wilson) candidly admitted on the 2014 MTV VMA’s red carpet. “We’re not even considering that the first album. It was just a compilation of things I was working on at the time and got fed up waiting [for them] to put out.”

With her girlfriend Ireland Baldwin in tow, Haze reveals that her new album will actual feature more singing than rapping. She also seconded the notion that Nicki Minaj is the reigning Queen. Sorry, Lil Kim.

Peep the exclusive interview quickie above.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired