The Game Enlists An All-Star Cast For Mike Brown Tribute, “Don’t Shoot” [LISTEN]

Hip-Hop Wired recently spoke to Big K.R.I.T. about the importance of rappers musically speaking up about social issues that affect the community (namely the Mike Brown shooting) and it appears that The Game has taken immediate action.

The West Coast MC reaches deep into his rap Rolodex and grabs Rick Ross, Diddy, 2Chainz, Fabolous, Wale, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Yo Gotti, Curren$y, Problem, King Pharaoh and TGT (Tyrese, Ginuwine, Tank) all for the new Mike Brown tribute, “Don’t Shoot.” The record is produced by Isabella Summers and Luney Tunez.

“The issues in Ferguson really hit home for me and I feel compelled to use my musical platform to address this,” says Game tells Rolling Stone. “I am a black man with kids of my own that I love more than anything and I cannot fathom a horrific tragedy like Michael Brown’s happening to them. This possibility has shaken me to my core. That is why this song must be made and why it was so easy for so many of my friends to come together and unite against the injustice. I managed to get everyone on board fairly easy, simply because we have the hearts. We care and are inclined to take a positive approach to resolving an issue that has existed since the beginning of mankind and that is RACISM and hatred towards one another as human beings.”

Take a listen to the song and if you want to go the extra mile, buy it on iTunes. All proceeds will go to the GoFundMe account: Justice for Mike Brown.

—

Photo: Instagram/The Game