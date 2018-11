Serving as the evening’s special guests, G-Unit stopped by the finale of Chelsea Lately to perform “Watch Me.”

The newly reunited collective played a live rendition of their standout record, complete with full band. Other guests included Tyga, Wiz Khalifa, Bobby Brown and more.

Side note: we’re still not buying that 50 Cent and Chelsea really happened.

Peep the performance below. The Beauty Of Independence is out now.

Photo: Daily Motion