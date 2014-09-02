Exclusive: Jay Rock Explains Album Delays At Made In America Los Angeles [VIDEO]

According to Jay Rock, he would be a “very rich man” if he had a measly dollar bill for every time someone asked him about the whereabouts of his sophomore album.

It has been a very long three years since Rock’s concrete-hard debut Follow Me Home has hit the scene and a lot has changed since then. At the time of its release, he was the singular member of Top Dawg Entertainment who had graced the XXL Freshman cover and to drop a formal studio project. Since then, Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolBoy Q and Ab-Soul have all become stars in their own right and the streets are demanding things return full circle.

Hip-Hop Wired chopped game with Rock before he graced the inaugural Made In America Los Angeles stage to discuss the pressure the album’s delay is weighing on his shoulders and found no such worry on his end.

“I’m not really trying to rush anything to drop something, y’know?” Rock admits to Hip-Hop Wired. “I want it to be the best thing ever so I hope people understand that when they hear it and I know they will.”

Rock also discussed the development of a TDE world tour in the mix. He also further explained his hierarchy within his talent-heavy camp.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired