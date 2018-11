Joell Ortiz effectively made “Brothers Keeper,” the title track of his upcoming project, due to arrive on September 16, a Slaughterhouse party.

The Brooklyn rapper receives some guest poetics from his partners in rhyme Royce Da 5’9”, Joe Budden and Crooked I. Produced by The Heatmakerz, it’s safe to say that Ortiz fed the streets properly with this cut. Listen to “Brothers Keeper” below.

—

Photo: Instagram