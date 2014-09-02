TBS Cancels CeeLo Green’s Reality Show Amid Rape Comments

CeeLo’s opinions on rape will likely cost him a lot more than his Twitter account.

Earlier today, the star artist committed the ultimate fail by publicly stating that by his definition, rape is only valid if the violated party happens to be conscious.

Well it seems TBS had already been working behind the scenes to eradicate him from their regular programming, concluding Mr. Green’s “worst day ever.”

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The Turner-owned cable network has canceled the unscripted series after one season, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The unscripted series bowed in June and has already completed its six-episode freshman run. The reality show featured Green as he juggled his schedule of producing, recording and performing. The series averaged 677,000 viewers when factoring in seven days of delayed viewing, with 403,000 among adults 18-49. TBS’ decision to cancel The Good Life comes as the former The Voice coach is mired in controversy following tweets over the weekend about the nature of rape. TBS’ decision comes after women’s rights group UltraViolet petitioned the network to cancel The Good Life.

Sources tell THR that the network’s decision to cancel the series was based only on its ratings performance.

Click here to read the CeeLo’s comments in full.

—

Photo: TBS