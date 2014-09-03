Kendrick Lamar Sued, Songwriters Claim He Stole “Rigamortis”

A pair of songwriters are claiming an early Kendrick Lamar hit, “Rigamortis,” was actually stolen by the Compton rapper.

The musicians are suing Lamar for $1 million—as well as all profits and rights to the records—claiming they didn’t get a dime for the song that appeared on 2011’s Section.80.

Reports TMZ:

Kendrick Lamar is a musical thief who blatantly ripped off another song to create his hit, “Rigamortis” … at least according to two musicians who are suing him for at least $1 million. Eric Reed and Willie Jones III claim they came up with a song called “The Thorn” in 2010 that features an infectious rhythm and commanding horns … the very same music heard in Lamar’s “Rigamortis.” In their lawsuit … they say Lamar took their music, and simply added his own lyrics. They say “The Thorn” isn’t merely part of “Rigamortis” … IT IS “Rigamortis.” Reed and Jones say even though “Rigamortis” basically made Lamar a star … he never gave them a dime or even credit for the music.

Actually, Kendrick Lamar’s rhyme talents made him a star, versus one particular song, but that’s none of our business.

Listen to “Rigamortis” below and then listen to “The Thorn” on the next page. We definitely hear the sample that was flipped at the 0:13 mark of the latter. So shouldn’t the songwriters’ beef be with the producers of the Lamar song, though?

“Rigamortis” is credited as being produced by Willie B and Sounwave.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

