G-Unit Deliver A 13-Minute Freestyle At Hot 97 [VIDEO]

Animated as all hell, the newly reunited Gorilla Unit stopped by Hot 97 to chop it up with Ebro and Funkmaster Flex, respectively.

50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Yayo, Young Buck and Kidd Kidd talked about everything from Floyd Mayweather to The Beast Is G-Unit, the crew’s upcoming EP. Not many interviews are worth lending 40-minutes of your time, but this one is an exception.

Later, the gang headed into the studio with Funk Flex for a 13-minute freestyle comprised of wickedly crafted bars from each member. As expected, every man delivers.

See the freestyle below and hit the flip to catch the full interview on “Ebro In The Morning.”

