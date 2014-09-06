CLOSE
Lupe Fiasco, Common, & Jennifer Hudson Perform At Stand Up To Cancer Concert [VIDEO]

Music, film, and sports stars assembled at The Stand Up to Cancer benefit concert, which took place Friday night (September 5) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This included a contribution from SU2C spokesperson Lupe Fiasco, who performed a cut dedicated to cancer awareness called “Remission,” featuring Common and Jennifer Hudson.

The Chicago trio gave a spirited live rendition of the thoughtful track. Given that cancer is a disease that affects all people in one way or another, we’d say that Fiasco and company’s performance struck a chord.

Singer Ariana Grande also graced the stage. See footage of Fiasco, Common, and Hudson below and Grande on the next page.

