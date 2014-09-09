Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle” Helps Taylor Swift Feel Awesome

We can’t imagine Taylor Swift saying “I pray my dick get big as the Eiffel Tower, so I can f*ck the world for 72 hours.” But that’s exactly what happens anytime America’s Sweetheart finds herself in a stressful situation.

In the “Shake It Off” singer’s cover story, there’s an interesting bit that details a “scary” scenario where paps and fans are swarming around her and what she does to immediately calm down.

Via RollingStone:

As Swift winds her way through the park, the crowd grows larger and more aggressive; it’s a little scary. “OK, everybody, we need some room, please!” Jeff says. “Step back. Give her space!” But Swift is unfazed. “You want to know a trick to immediately go from feeling victimized to feeling awesome?” she says. She pulls out her phone and hands me the earbuds: “This is my go-to.” She presses play, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle” fills the speakers. As Swift bobs her head, Lamar raps: All my life I want money and power Respect my mind or die from lead shower I pray my dick get big as the Eiffel Tower So I can fuck the world for 72 hours Goddamn, I feel amazing Damn, I’m in the Matrix . . . Swift smiles wide. “I know every word.”

She knows every word. Cute.

Photo: Rolling Stone

