Khloe Kardashian “On A Break” From “Needy” French Montana

Is there trouble in the paradise that is the love affair of Khloe Kardashian and French Montana? You care.

Rumor is that Kim Kardashian’s sister had to get some space away from her Bad Boy rapper boyfriend.

Reports US Weekly:

“They are on a break,” one source tells Us. “The relationship got too heavy and Khloe needed to take a step back.” Another insider says the Moroccan-born musician, 29, was too “needy” for the reality star, 30. “It grated on her that he became so dependent on her,” the pal tells Us.

French Montana was out here simpin’? Ya Kardashian said he was “needy”?! Say it ain’t so.

But hey, Montana’s Mac & Cheese 4 is due out sometime in November, allegedly.

—

Photo: WENN.com