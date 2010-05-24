Kanye West Debuts New Music, Puts Reported “Gag Order” On Amber Rose

Rumors of Kanye West preparing for his comeback are becoming less fiction and more fact now that Ye’s been spotted in New York.

While it’s been months since we’ve heard new music from West, he’s reportedly been finishing up his Good A** Job album and made in appearance in the Empire State over the weekend.

The album was originally thought to have a summer release date but now has been pushed back to September.

A few lucky music insiders got a chance to hear new music from Yeezy’s new project at New York Club CV over the weekend.

Ye played four unreleased songs for the crowd which included Kid Cudi and actor Josh Hartnett.

Popular UK DJ, DJ Semetex, was previously quoted on his radio show saying that Yeezy “smacked it lyrically” and the first single will leave the public saying,

“Wow, he said that?”

In related news, Kanye has reportedly placed a million dollar “gag order” on Amber Rose, prohibiting her from speaking on their relationship.

Rumors of the order of silence bloomed last week when Rose turned down interviews on the red carpet for Maxim’s Hot 100 party, saying that she “doesn’t do them.”

A source reportedly told gossip blogger Perez Hilton that the silence agreement is “common” in Hollywood and she was receiving seven figures to “keep her lips closed.”