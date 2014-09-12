Jay Z & Rihanna’s “Thursday Night Football” Performance Cancelled

Amid the NFL scandal involving newly released footage showing Ray Rice cold clocking his wife, Jay Z and Rihanna’s “high energy” set was pulled from Thursday Night Football.

Via HuffingtonPost:

The debut of CBS’ “Thursday Night Football” broadcast was revised because of controversy surrounding the video of Ray Rice knocking his then-fiancee unconscious, CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said. The debut game Thursday, featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore, was eliminating a track of Jay-Z’s “Run This Town” featuring Rihanna, McManus said. Other “high-energy” elements and a comedic one also were being dropped.

Additionally, RiRi having been a victim of domestic violence weakened the league’s intended “journalistic approach.” Not that that fixes the NFL’s image at all, but whatever.

CBS Sports previously announced that “Run This Town,” with narration by Hollywood actor Don Cheadle, was to accompany each of the 2014 broadcasts as part of an intro that would be customized for each week’s game. Maybe next week?

—

Photo: WENN