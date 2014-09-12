CLOSE
Perverts Flood Iggy Azalea After She Copped To Sex Tape [PHOTOS]

Now that the Iggy Azalea sex tape has been pretty much confirmed by all parties involved, a huge chunk of the “Fancy” rapper’s “fan base” are demanding to see the goods.

Iggy’s brazen honesty has landed her in this hot seat before. After admitting that fans at her concerts try to insert their fingers where the sun don’t shine, she received an onslaught of hornball mail on her Twitter account.

And here we are again, thanks to this sex tape that sounds like it could spring a leak any minute now.

Scroll through the slideshow below to see some of the outrageous things being hurled at her directly.


