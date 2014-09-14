Kanye West Stops Show To Confirm Wheelchair Bound Fan Can’t Stand

That Kanye West stays creating controversy all by his damn self. Reportedly, while performing in Australia, Yeezy demanded that everyone in the crowd stand up and dance. This proved awkward for a fan who was wheelchair bound, though.

Reports The Daily Mail:

He came under fire for demanding fans at his Melbourne show on Wednesday stand up ‘unless y’all sitting down because y’all handicapped.’

But during the Yeezus tour in Sydney on Friday night, rapper Kanye West went a step further, stopping the whole show at Qantas Credit Union Arena when two seated fans wouldn’t get to their feet – because they were in wheelchairs.

Fans at the performance confirmed the incident to Daily Mail Australia on Saturday after a series of Tweets about the moment flooded social media, with one saying ‘He wanted the crowd to stand up and couldn’t see why they were seated. Once it clicked that they couldn’t, he started the song.’