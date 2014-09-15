French Montana Reveals His Post-Khloe Kardashian Struggles

French Montana has officially made it, seeing that he was just on the butt end of a celebrity relationship breakup.

Now that he and Khloe Kardashian have decided to go their separate ways for the time being, he’s telling the press that there is salt and sugar in his Cheerios.

Reports People:

The Moroccan-born rapper’s split with Khloé Kardashian not withstanding, Montana, 29, appeared relaxed and confident while hosting a fight weekend party at Hard Rock Hotel’s Vanity Nightclub on Friday. “I’m feeling great,” he told PEOPLE. “Feeling great and looking even better.” Surrounded by a large group of friends, Montana said he planned on drinking and attending the Floyd Mayweather/Marcos Maidana fight on Saturday. As for his personal life, he admits it isn’t going as smoothly as his weekend. “[I am] working on movies and my album and making sure all my artists are straight,” he said. “And definitely try to get rid of all these problems I got.” When asked about his problems, Montana replied, “Baby mama drama and all kind of different [stuff].”

The fact that People magazine is reaching out to a rapper who identifies himself as a “Coke Boy” should tell you who really got the most out of this fling which reportedly began in April.

After all, he candidly admitted that he was in it for the milk with no regard for the cow.

Photo: Instagram/French Montana