Big Sean Talks Roc Nation & Watching Ferguson Riots w/ Kanye West [VIDEO]

Big Sean remained quiet, waiting in the wings for his moment, which came last week when he released four new tracks after news broke that he’d enlisted Roc Nation management’s services. The rapper divulged to Miss Info his reasoning for aligning with Jay Z’s company, watching the Ferguson riots alongside Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music brethren, and more.

Sean Don’s selected Roc Nation for obvious reasons. “This is like the best management; it’s really more than management. It more of an umbrella, a team,” said the Detroit native, citing how hands on Hov and company are with their artists.

Segueing topics, Sean spoke on attending a few of West’s studio sections in Mexico, where the Chicago MC is said to be working on his upcoming album. Around that time, Michael Brown was gunned down in Ferguson, Mo., which created a backlash the entire world witness, including Sean, West and members of G.O.O.D. Music like Pusha T, CyHi The Prynce, Mike Dean, and more.

Hear Sean discuss all of the above and more below.

Photo: YouTube