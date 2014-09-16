Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs Buys $40M Los Angeles Mansion

Add this to the list of reasons why former Bad Boy Records artists feel a ways. Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs (keep up) has just copped a $40 million home in Los Angeles suburb Holmby Hills.

Reports TMZ:

The mogul now owns a European villa in Holmby Hills — near where Michael Jackson died.

The estate has 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The main house is 17,000 square feet with a 3,000 square foot guesthouse. And, there’s a separate spa house that has a steam room, massage room and beauty salon.

Of course the lagoon-style pool has a grotto.

The home is brand new … built 6 months ago.