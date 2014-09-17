French Montana – “Suicide” [LISTEN]

French Montana made his presence felt in the clubs with “Don’t Panic,” the DJ Mustard-produced lead single from his upcoming Mac & Cheese 4 album. The rapper feeds the streets during the second go around with his new track “Suicide.”

The cut is built around one of Montana’s patented drunkenly slurred choruses. In chanting “suicide” repeatedly, the Bronx rapper is likely to create that call and response from a crowd when he performs it.

Mac & Cheese 4 is slated to release in November. Stream “Suicide” below.

—

Photo: Instagram