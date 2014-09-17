Cam’ron ft. 2 Chainz – “Snapped” [LISTEN]

The comedy of the year in Hip-Hop award goes to Cam’ron. Well maybe not, but if that were a category in some awards show, tracks like “Snapped” would easily place the Diplomats founder in the winner’s circle.

With some assistance from 2 Chainz, Killa Cam tells a good old fashioned story about a bad breakup. “Wait a minute… this the same b*tch that snitched up on her baby dad,” the Harlem native recollects. But it’s ultimately too late for epiphanies, as said women has a violent vendetta against Cam’ron.

“Snapped” will appear on the rapper’s First of the Month Vol. 4 EP, due to release on October 1. Stream it below.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired