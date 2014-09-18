Mythical Dr. Dre Album No Longer Called Detox

For those of you still waiting for Dr. Dre to drop that eternally delayed Detox album, it ain’t happening. Reportedly, the Death Row Records and Beats founder scrapped the Detox title a couple of years ago.

In an interview with the Shots Fired! podcast, former Aftermath producer Dawaun Parker revealed Dre’s change of plans.

“The album he is working on is not called Detox,” said Parker. “He scrapped Detox a couple of years ago and came up with another title. I won’t say what the title is cause I haven’t seen that online or anything yet. He was like ‘We’re going to call it this and we’re gonna put it out this way and this way and this way.'”

Parker added, “We just kind of knew that’s the thing we were working on and, if we get that the joint that he’s like ‘Here’s the joint I can lead off with,’ then that’s what the project will be. I’m under the impression that it’s still that one.”

And there you have it. Parker also spoke on the number of beats, and records, Dre has lined for said project that have yet to be be released.

