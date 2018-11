The road from Relapse to Recovery has been quite the trip for Marshall Mathers III, but he has made sure to bring his loyal fans along for the ride.

With his next album slated for release on June 22 and the first single “Not Afraid” placing a dent in the Billboard charts, Eminem releases two album covers for the loyal customers to choose from for the project.

Sure has that 8 Mile feel to it.

[Check for the alternate cover for Recovery after the jump]

(more…)