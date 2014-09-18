Big Pun’s Widow Says Fat Joe Hasn’t Paid Her Since 2005

There hasn’t been much of a Terror Squad since Big Pun died and the late rapper’s wife is hammering home the claim in a new lawsuit against Fat Joe.

She says Joey Crack’s been stingy with the royalty checks and it’s time for her to eat after nearly a decade.

Reports TMZ:

Fat Joe is an immoral cheat who betrayed his protege, Big Pun … so claims Big Pun’s widow who claims Joe has left her out in the cold since her husband’s death. Liza Rios is beside herself … she says in a new lawsuit — obtained by TMZ — hubby Big Pun had a deal with Fat Joe to split the fortune Pun made from songs like “I’m Not A Player.” Liza says a few years after her 700-pound husband died from a heart attack in 2000 … Joe turned off the spigot and she hasn’t gotten a penny since 2005 … even though the records continued to sell. It’s especially maddening for Liza, because Fat Joe released posthumous albums years after Big Pun died. She wants more than a million bucks.

The two have had more than a few public feuds over the years and Joe has even written diss real songs about her.

Listen to “Sh*t is Real Pt. III” from 2002’s Loyalty below.

