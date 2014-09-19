Twitter Thirsts Over Jennifer Lopez & Iggy Azalea’s Video [Photos]

After numerous teaser visuals and video clips, Jennifer Lopez finally dropped the official video treatment for “Booty (Remix)” featuring Iggy Azalea.

The title alone brought about some much expected thirst, and the cinematographic product only goaded fans in Stan-mode.

Some thought JLo had it going on, others felt Iggy’s ass looked “childish” next to that of Jenny from the Block. Meanwhile, most simply relished watching the two protagonists in question rub up against each other’s bottoms while the song was on mute. Ouch.

That said, hit the flip. See what some real thirst buckets had to say about JLo’s and Iggy’s cakes.

Photo: YouTube

