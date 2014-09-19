Diddy’s Revolt TV Suffering Low Ratings

The launch of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt TV just last year stirred the industry with promises of changing the face of music television. But it appears the channel is suffering in the viewership.

Via NYPost:

The music channel, which will celebrate its first year in operation next month, is having trouble expanding its reach beyond its original 25 million household base because the consolidation in the cable industry has made it a lot harder to convince other cable companies to pick the channel up. The lack of growth has put Revolt in a severe cash crunch, several TV industry executives told The Post. Cable channels typically cost around $100 million to get launched. Without additional carriage, Revolt TV is finding it challenging to bring in a wider swath of advertisers.

Considering that most start-ups experience challenges in growth, this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Then again, it is Diddy we’re talking about. According to reports, the mega merger with Comcast and Time Warner Cable is what has slowed down progress in numbers.

Still, Diddy remains one of the most successful and wealthiest Hip-Hop artists. No surprise there.

—

Photo: WENN