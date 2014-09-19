Future Honored At BMI Dinner In Atlanta [Photos]

Thursday, September 18, BMI honored Future for his BET Hip-Hop Awards nominations at a private dinner in his native Atlanta.

Popular restaurant, 10 Degrees South, was the selected locale for the event. The Freebandz rapper arrived to room of familiar faces like producers Mike WiLL Made It, Metro Boomin, Dallas Austin and Sean Garrett, as well as industry insiders, including Kenny Burns.

BMI commissioned artist DL Warfield to paint a piece for Future, which he was given along with a special award of their own.

Get a recap via photos on the following pages.

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

