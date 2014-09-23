Jay Z Doesn’t Remember Man Suing Him Over Roc-A-Fella Logo

Listen to his rhymes, and it’s obvious Jay Z has a sharp memory. Nevertheless, Hova says he doesn’t remember the guy who allegedly created the Roc-a-fella logo, who happens to be suing the “Run This Town” rapper for $7M.

Reports the New York Daily News:

New filings in a $7 million suit over royalties for the Roc-A-Fella Records logo feature some classic Jay Z swagger.

The suit on behalf of clothing designer Dwayne Walker noted Jay Z had 11 No. 1 records, but in his response papers, the “Run This Town” rapper “admits that he is ‘one of the most successful recording artists in the history of popular music’ but states that he has had 13 No. 1 albums, not 11.”

Walker claims he met Jay Z in 1995 and inked a deal to design the Roc-A-Fella logo for $3,500 and a 2% stake for 10 years, but was never paid any royalties.

In new documents filed in Manhattan Federal Court by Jay Z lawyer Eleanor Lackman, the Brooklyn native says he has no memory of Walker.