Cam’ron ft. 2 Chainz – “Snapped” [VIDEO]

A Cam’ron track detailing a bad breakup sounds like absolute comedy in the making, and that’s just what the rapper provided with “Snapped,” featuring 2 Chainz. Today, he ups the ante (and the song’s comedic value) with a proper visual.

Premiered by Complex, the clip is pretty straightforward. Following the story to a tee, we see the Dipset veteran the moment he discovers that his property has been vandalized by a bitter ex. If you’re anything like us, you’re laughing at the sheer idea of seeing Cam’ron in that scenario.

The hilarity only intensifies after pressing play below. “Snapped” will appear on Cam’ron’s upcoming First of the Month, Vol. 4 EP, which can be pre-ordered via iTunes.

Photo: Complex