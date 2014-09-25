Kendrick Lamar Spits “Lunch Table” Freestyle w/ LA Leakers [LISTEN]

Our younger readers will recall the days when fighting the urge to recreate Clipse’s “Grindin'” beat on each and every locker, lunchroom, etc. was a daily task. LA Leaker’s capture that vibe with Kendrick Lamar on the verse via the #LiftOff “Lunch Table” Freestyle.

Compton’s resident good kid talks being an “angel on angel” dust before bringing listeners up to date with one of his patented stories. Peep the rhyme below, and as a bonus, also check the freestyle Lamar spit for Power 106 below.

Photo: YouTube