Juicy J ft. Future & A$AP Ferg – “Ice” [LISTEN]

Juicy J, who comes from a school of veteran game spitting rappers, delivers a new track called “Ice,” featuring Future and A$AP Ferg.

Backed by a Mike WiLL Made It-produced beat, the Juiceman stays in his comfort zone with lines like, “Balling like a fadeaway/ My money don’t fadeaway/ I wake up, roll one up, brush my teeth, and then go get paid.” Fewcha and Fergenstein assist with guest verses.

Juicy J’s upcoming album, The Hustle Continues, is due to release later this year. Stream “Ice” below.

—

Photo: Instagram