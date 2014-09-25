Drake Down To Work With LeBron James In The Studio [VIDEO]

As he left the Los Angeles premiere of Survivor’s Remorse, a new television show LeBron James is co-producing, Drake was asked by a TMZ reporter about possibly working with the NBA star.

When Drake was asked if he’d ever consider collaborating musically with James following his recent entry into the rap game, he said: “Always [laughs]. Tell him to get at me.”

Whether he was trolling or not is unclear. But watch what happened, below. Can the king of anthems and King James make fire in the studio?

—

Photo: Instagram