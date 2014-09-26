Kendrick Lamar Is Making “Statements” Not Singles [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar’s new song “i” was liberated on Tuesday (Sept. 23) and has since set the Internet ablaze with mixed critiques.

As K. Dot readies his forthcoming album, he attempts to do so with minimal outside musical influence, which might explain his latest peculiar sound. Following the release of “i,” the Compton rapper hit up several radio stations to speak on current projects, calling his new music a declaration.

“I want to retract the word ‘single,’” he told L.A. radio station Power 106’s Jeff G after talking sports. “I want to call things that I release ‘statements’ because this music is something that the world has to hear and it’s not only for me, but it’s for the stress. It’s for our livelihoods. When I want to come back on my release, I want to make sure I do just that and continue that.”

Kendrick certainly has our attention. Watch the interview in full, below. Sound off in the comments.

