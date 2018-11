Well, that was fast. A day after Juicy J debuted his new single “Ice,” featuring Future and A$AP Ferg, the rap veteran quickly returns with a visual treatment.

The Juiceman and company, which includes the song’s producer Mike WiLL Made It, keep it simple as they floss their diamonds and designer apparel in performance scenes.

Juicy J is readying the The Hustle Continues LP. Press play to watch the video for “Ice” below.

—

Photo: WSHH