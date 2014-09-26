CLOSE
KimYe Booed For Being Late To Fashion Show [VIDEO]

Apparently the fashion show crowd give plenty of f*cks about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s tardiness. KimYe was late to a Lanvin runway at Paris Fashion Week, and got booed while on the way to their front row seats.

Reports TMZ:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got another bad reception in Paris … arriving late to a fashion show where a couple of hecklers booed them.

Kim — who FYI wore nothing underneath her blazer — and Kanye showed up at the Lanvin fashion show after it started … and as they walked to the front-row, several dudes staring booing them.

Kanye gets defensive — dropping the name of Alber, the designer throwing the shindig — saying he wanted to see them … implying they were only late because they were backstage talking to the designer.

