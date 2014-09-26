The Entire Maybach Music Group Links To Promote Stalley’s Ohio [VIDEO]

Crew love is a beautiful thing when the support is real. In preparation for Stalley’s studio debut album Ohio, Rick Ross calls up the entire MMG empire (with the understandable exception of Meek Mill) to drive home the fact that it drops on October 27.

The clip starts off with The Bawse posted up in his luxury when he decides to give a DJ Scream a ring to inform him that the album’s distribution is on the move. From there, a game of rap celebrity phone tag ensues, which is all a direct reflection of their talent roster. Wale (who is currently working on his next project), DJ Khaled, Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood’s Omarion, Fat Trel, Rockie Fresh and the always-enigmatic Gunplay are also down for the ride through the 330 skyline.

Even through the smoke screen marketing ploy, Stalley has given his fans an authentic reason to be excited. He’s reunited with Rashad, the most influential producer he’s worked with in accordance to his sound, and the “Jackin’ Chevys” record (played on repeat throughout the clip) has both regions with “west” in their name bouncing with swag.

Check the MMG hotline video down below and pre-order the Stalley Ohio album on iTunes.