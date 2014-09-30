Chris Brown Clarifies His Involvement With The Bloods [VIDEO]

Rumors of Chris Brown being a honorary member Blood have passed for truth so long, his own mother reportedly staged an intervention from soo-wooing his life away.

The “Fine China” star finally felt the need to set the record during his September 11 X interview with Sway on MTV.

“When you’re in L.A. and you’re around people, you meet everybody—you meet Crips, you meet Bloods, especially in this industry that I’m in,” he candidly admitted. “I’m not in the country world, I’m not in the all-the-way pop world. [When] you’re in Hip-Hop, and R&B; all of that kind of meshes together.”

Back in July–when Brown was a month removed from jail–the Bloods allegedly gave him a free pass to rep their gang with the brightest of crimson. While the controversial singer respectfully declines to go all in, he went on the record to still profess his love for their movement.

“I’m cordial at the end of the day,” he says. “It’s never any disrespectful but it’s cordial.”

Sway, being a West Coast native could relate. Watch the entire segment below.