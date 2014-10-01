The Combat Jack Show: The Big K.R.I.T. Episode [LISTEN]

With Cadillactica on the way, The Combat Jack Show reconnect with Big K.R.I.T., who candidly discusses his sophomore album, maturing as a man and an artist, what he learned from touring with Macklemore, and more.

Per Combat Jack:

King Remembered In Time makes his second Combat Jack Show appearance. On the eve of his 2nd Def Jam album ‘Cadillactica’, which drops November 11, 2014, K.R.I.T. talks about his growth as an artist, surviving his debut album “tanking”, touring with Macklemore, separating his professional and private life, being called out on Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” and why he’s about to shake up the game as he claims the south as his kingdom. This time around, I’m doubling down on this Mississippi native.

Needless to say that Combat Jack and company have added another dope episode to their cannon. Listen below.

—

Photo: Bryon Summers